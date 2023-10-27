The World Series begins on Friday when the Texas Rangers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Action begins at 8:03 PM ET at Globe Life Field, and can be watched on FOX. Nathan Eovaldi is starting for the Rangers and Zac Gallen is expected to start for the Diamondbacks.

The Rangers have been listed as -160 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Diamondbacks (+135). The total for the game has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -160 +135 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

The Rangers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Read More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 65 of the 110 games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (59.1%).

Texas has gone 32-19 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (62.7% winning percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 61.5%.

Texas has played in 173 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 89 times (89-74-10).

The Rangers have collected a 9-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 43-27 56-47 69-58 30-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.