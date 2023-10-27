The World Series begins on Friday when the Texas Rangers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Action begins at 8:03 PM ET at Globe Life Field, and can be watched on FOX. Zac Gallen is starting for the Diamondbacks while the Rangers have not named their starter.

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third in MLB play with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas' .452 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers' .337 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Rangers' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 17th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.270).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Nathan Eovaldi (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He has a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 1/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Eovaldi is seeking his fifth straight quality start.

Eovaldi will try to last five or more innings for his fifth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 frames per outing.

He has had eight appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/18/2023 Astros L 8-5 Home Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

