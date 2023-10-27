The San Antonio Spurs (0-1) are welcoming in the Houston Rockets (0-1) for a matchup of Southwest Division rivals at Frost Bank Center, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Spurs matchup in this article.

Rockets vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSW and Space City Home Network

BSSW and Space City Home Network Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Frost Bank Center

Rockets vs. Spurs Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Spurs Moneyline Rockets Moneyline BetMGM Spurs (-2.5) 225.5 -130 +110 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Rockets vs Spurs Additional Info

Rockets vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs had a -823 scoring differential last season, falling short by 10.1 points per game. They put up 113 points per game, 23rd in the league, and allowed 123.1 per outing to rank 30th in the NBA.

The Rockets were outscored by 7.9 points per game last season (scoring 110.7 points per game to rank 28th in the league while allowing 118.6 per outing to rank 28th in the NBA) and had a -644 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combined to score 223.7 points per game last season, 1.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrendered 241.7 points per contest last year, 16.2 more points than the total for this game.

San Antonio won 33 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 49 times.

Houston covered 34 times in 82 matchups with a spread last year.

Rockets and Spurs NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +50000 +15000 - Spurs +25000 +15000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.