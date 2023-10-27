Texas High School Football: How to Stream the Shamrock High School vs. Clarendon High School Game - October 27
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
In 2A - District 2 action on Friday, October 27, Clarendon High School will host Shamrock High School at 7:00 PM CT.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shamrock vs. Clarendon Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, October 27
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Clarendon, TX
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Wheeler County Games This Week
Wheeler High School at Memphis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 26
- Location: Memphis, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.