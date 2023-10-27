Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sterling County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Sterling County, Texas this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Sterling County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Sterling City High School at Wink High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 27
- Location: Wink, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.