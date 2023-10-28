Adolis García vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .927 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2 of the World Series.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 3-for-4 against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Adolis García? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Adolis García At The Plate
- Garcia is batting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.
- He ranks 105th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 17th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB play.
- Garcia will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .524 with six homers in his last games.
- Garcia has picked up a hit in 105 of 161 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 42 games this year (26.1%), leaving the park in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Garcia has picked up an RBI in 45.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 19.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored a run in 84 games this year, with multiple runs 28 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|76
|GP
|72
|.271
|AVG
|.220
|.359
|OBP
|.297
|.601
|SLG
|.418
|40
|XBH
|28
|25
|HR
|14
|62
|RBI
|45
|80/34
|K/BB
|95/31
|4
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.48).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Kelly makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.