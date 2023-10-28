A matchup of Big 12 teams features the Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) squaring off against the Baylor Bears (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Cyclones are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Baylor matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

City: Waco, Texas

Venue: McLane Stadium

Baylor vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Baylor Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-3) 47.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-2.5) 47.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Baylor vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

Baylor has covered three times in six games with a spread this year.

The Bears have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.

Iowa State has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.

The Cyclones have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

