A matchup of Big 12 teams features the Iowa State Cyclones (4-3) squaring off against the Baylor Bears (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Cyclones are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa State vs. Baylor matchup in this article.

Baylor vs. Iowa State Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Waco, Texas
  • Venue: McLane Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Baylor vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Baylor Moneyline
BetMGM Iowa State (-3) 47.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Iowa State (-2.5) 47.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Baylor vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

  • Baylor has covered three times in six games with a spread this year.
  • The Bears have been an underdog by 3 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those matchups.
  • Iowa State has covered three times in six chances against the spread this season.
  • The Cyclones have covered the spread when playing as at least 3-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

