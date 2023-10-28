The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (7-0) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3) will meet in a matchup of ACC teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Truist Field. The Demon Deacons will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, Vegas has them as 20.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 52 points has been set for the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Florida State vs. Wake Forest matchup.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Winston-Salem, North Carolina Venue: Truist Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Florida State Moneyline Wake Forest Moneyline BetMGM Florida State (-20.5) 52 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Florida State (-20.5) 51.5 -1400 +800 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Betting Trends

Florida State has put together a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Seminoles have covered the spread once when favored by 20.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Wake Forest is 3-3-0 ATS this year.

The Demon Deacons have won their only game this season when playing as at least 20.5-point underdogs.

Florida State & Wake Forest 2023 Futures Odds

Florida State To Win the National Champ. +750 Bet $100 to win $750

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.