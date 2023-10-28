The Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) and the Houston Cougars (3-4) will meet in a matchup of Big 12 teams on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The Cougars will need to play a near perfect game to pull off an upset, oddsmakers have them as 17.5-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Kansas State vs. Houston matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Houston vs. Kansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Houston vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline Houston Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-17.5) 59.5 -900 +600 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-17.5) 59.5 -1050 +660 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 9 Odds

Houston vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

Houston has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover three times.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 17.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Kansas State has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have covered the spread when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Houston 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

