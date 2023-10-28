Our projection model predicts the Incarnate Word Cardinals will defeat the Lamar Cardinals on Saturday, October 28 at 4:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Provost Umphrey Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Incarnate Word vs. Lamar Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-8.1) 48.7 Incarnate Word 28, Lamar 20

Week 9 Southland Predictions

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Incarnate Word Cardinals is 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals' three games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Lamar Cardinals put together a 5-6-0 record against the spread last season.

The Lamar Cardinals and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Cardinals vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lamar 21.9 22.4 27.3 18.3 17.8 25.5 Incarnate Word 34.6 17.0 41.3 13.3 29.5 19.8

