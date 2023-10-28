The Maybank Championship is underway, and Jodi Ewart Shadoff is currently in 60th place with a score of E.

Looking to place a wager on Jodi Ewart Shadoff at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +3500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Ewart Shadoff Odds to Win: +3500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Jodi Ewart Shadoff Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Ewart Shadoff has shot better than par on 10 occasions, while also posting two bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in four of her last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Ewart Shadoff has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Ewart Shadoff has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes in her past five tournaments.

She has made four cuts in her past five tournaments.

In her past five tournaments, Ewart Shadoff has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Ewart Shadoff has top-10 finishes in each of her past three tournaments.

Ewart Shadoff hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 26 -4 271 0 19 1 5 $666,770

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,007 yards in the past year, while TPC Kuala Lumpur is set for a shorter 6,596 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At TPC Kuala Lumpur, the scoring average is lower at -6 per tournament.

Ewart Shadoff will take to the 6,596-yard course this week at TPC Kuala Lumpur after having played courses with an average length of 6,552 yards in the past year.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Ewart Shadoff's Last Time Out

Ewart Shadoff was above average on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 2.81 strokes to finish in the 86th percentile of the field.

Her 3.93-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship placed her in the 58th percentile.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Ewart Shadoff shot better than 74% of the competitors (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Ewart Shadoff recorded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other participants averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Ewart Shadoff carded one bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

Ewart Shadoff's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.3.

At that most recent tournament, Ewart Shadoff carded a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.0).

Ewart Shadoff ended the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 5.0.

The field at the BMW Ladies Championship averaged 1.2 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ewart Shadoff finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Ewart Shadoff's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

