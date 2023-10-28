The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .289 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, three walks and five RBI), battle starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in Game 2 of the World Series with the Rangers on top 1-0.

In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Diamondbacks.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly

Merrill Kelly TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks while batting .266.

He ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on base percentage, and 45th in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB action.

Jung has had a hit in 93 of 135 games this year (68.9%), including multiple hits 41 times (30.4%).

He has gone deep in 22 games this year (16.3%), homering in 4.5% of his chances at the plate.

Jung has driven home a run in 45 games this season (33.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

In 41.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 25 games with multiple runs (18.5%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .271 AVG .260 .335 OBP .294 .470 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 80/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings