Based on our computer projections, the Incarnate Word Cardinals will beat the Lamar Cardinals when the two teams play at Provost Umphrey Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which kicks off at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Lamar vs. Incarnate Word Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Incarnate Word (-8.1) 48.7 Incarnate Word 28, Lamar 20

Week 9 Southland Predictions

Lamar Betting Info (2022)

The Lamar Cardinals won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Last season, six of Lamar Cardinals games went over the point total.

Incarnate Word Betting Info (2023)

The Incarnate Word Cardinals is 1-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Incarnate Word Cardinals have not hit the over on a point total in three games with a set over/under.

Cardinals vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lamar 21.9 22.4 27.3 18.3 17.8 25.5 Incarnate Word 34.6 17 41.3 13.3 29.5 19.8

