Leody Taveras vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.188 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Merrill Kelly and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the World Series. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: FOX
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Leody Taveras At The Plate
- Taveras has 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .266.
- In 62.8% of his games this season (98 of 156), Taveras has picked up at least one hit, and in 39 of those games (25.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in 14 games this year (9.0%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 29.5% of his games this season, Taveras has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (10.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 36.5% of his games this season (57 of 156), with two or more runs 15 times (9.6%).
Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|74
|.285
|AVG
|.250
|.333
|OBP
|.294
|.456
|SLG
|.390
|23
|XBH
|25
|9
|HR
|5
|37
|RBI
|30
|59/17
|K/BB
|58/18
|8
|SB
|6
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kelly (12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.