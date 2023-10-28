After the first round of the Maybank Championship, Madelene Sagstrom is currently 60th with a score of E.

Looking to place a bet on Madelene Sagstrom at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +4500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards
Sagstrom Odds to Win: +4500

Madelene Sagstrom Insights

Sagstrom has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed her day bogey-free five times and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 18 rounds played.

She has recorded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of her last 18 rounds played.

Sagstrom has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of her last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Sagstrom has finished in the top 20 twice in her past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in one.

In her past five events, Sagstrom has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Sagstrom will look to continue her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 25 -6 281 0 14 0 3 $450,839

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,007 yards, which is longer than the 6,596-yard length for this event.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -6.

The courses that Sagstrom has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,584 yards, while TPC Kuala Lumpur will be 6,596 yards this week.

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Sagstrom's Last Time Out

Sagstrom was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging par to finish in the 43rd percentile of the field.

Her 4.13-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship was below average, putting her in the 10th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Sagstrom shot better than just 27% of the field (averaging 4.81 strokes).

Sagstrom shot worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Sagstrom had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.4).

Sagstrom's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were less than the field average (7.3).

At that most recent tournament, Sagstrom's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse nine times (compared to the field's better average, 6.0).

Sagstrom ended the BMW Ladies Championship registering a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, equal to the field's average on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Sagstrom recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Sagstrom's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

