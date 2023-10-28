Marcus Semien vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 4:37 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Marcus Semien (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Merrill Kelly. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 2 of the World Series with the Rangers in front 1-0.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-6) against the Diamondbacks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Merrill Kelly
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas with a slugging percentage of .478, fueled by 73 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 33rd in slugging.
- In 72.6% of his 175 games this season, Semien has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 56 multi-hit games.
- In 14.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Semien has had at least one RBI in 39.4% of his games this season (69 of 175), with more than one RBI 22 times (12.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 98 of 175 games this year, and more than once 23 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.48 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 197 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Kelly gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 31st of the season. He is 12-8 with a 3.29 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 177 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Monday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he threw five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 11th in ERA (3.29), 23rd in WHIP (1.193), and 16th in K/9 (9.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.