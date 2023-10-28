Based on our computer projections, the Memphis Tigers will beat the North Texas Mean Green when the two teams play at Apogee Stadium on Saturday, October 28, which kicks off at 3:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

North Texas vs. Memphis Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-7) Under (68.5) Memphis 39, North Texas 23

Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 9 AAC Predictions

North Texas Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Memphis vs. North Texas? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.3% chance of a victory for the Mean Green.

The Mean Green's ATS record is 4-3-0 this season.

North Texas is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Mean Green's seven games with a set total.

The average over/under in North Texas games this season is seven fewer points than the point total of 68.5 in this outing.

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Tigers a 75.0% chance to win.

The Tigers have won twice against the spread this year.

Memphis has an ATS record of 2-1 when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

This year, four of the Tigers' six games have gone over the point total.

Memphis games this season have posted an average total of 55.3, which is 13.2 points fewer than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mean Green vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 35.6 22.7 35 25.3 41 12 North Texas 34.6 35.4 37 34.3 32.8 36.3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.