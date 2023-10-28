The Memphis Tigers (5-2) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the North Texas Mean Green (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Apogee Stadium in an AAC clash.

Memphis is averaging 416.1 yards per game offensively this season (49th in the FBS), and is giving up 371.1 yards per game (66th) on the defensive side of the ball. While North Texas' defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, ranking eighth-worst by ceding 35.4 points per game, its offense ranks 25th-best with 34.6 points per contest.

North Texas vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

North Texas vs. Memphis Key Statistics

North Texas Memphis 470.1 (27th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.1 (65th) 456.3 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.1 (55th) 179.9 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 149.7 (75th) 290.3 (22nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 266.4 (40th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 9 (49th) 12 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (35th)

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has racked up 1,762 yards on 64.7% passing while collecting 14 touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also rushed for 153 yards with three scores.

Ayo Adeyi has run for 507 yards on 71 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Oscar Adaway III has totaled 260 yards on 59 carries with three touchdowns.

Jay Maclin has racked up 658 receiving yards on 33 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring nine touchdowns as a receiver.

Roderic Burns has caught 31 passes and compiled 330 receiving yards (47.1 per game) with one touchdown.

Damon Ward Jr.'s 32 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 250 yards and four touchdowns.

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 1,856 pass yards for Memphis, completing 66.3% of his passes and recording 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 165 rushing yards (23.6 ypg) on 61 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 103 times for a team-high 593 yards (84.7 per game) with seven scores. He has also caught 29 passes for 248 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Sutton Smith has been handed the ball 39 times this year and racked up 190 yards (27.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor has hauled in 38 catches for 556 yards (79.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

DeMeer Blankumsee has hauled in 26 receptions totaling 363 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

