Two of the nation's top offenses meet when the Memphis Tigers (5-2) bring college football's 20th-ranked scoring offense into a matchup with the North Texas Mean Green (3-4), who have the No. 25 scoring offense, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Tigers are 7-point favorites. The total has been set at 68.5 points for this matchup.

Memphis is totaling 416.1 yards per game on offense, which ranks 49th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Tigers rank 66th, allowing 371.1 yards per game. While North Texas' defense has had trouble stopping opposing offenses, ranking eighth-worst by surrendering 35.4 points per game, its offense ranks 25th-best with 34.6 points per contest.

North Texas vs. Memphis Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Location: Denton, Texas

Denton, Texas Venue: Apogee Stadium

Apogee Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

Memphis vs North Texas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Memphis -7 -105 -115 68.5 -105 -115 -300 +230

North Texas Recent Performance

Offensively, the Mean Green are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 475.3 yards per game (-1-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 397.3 (84th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Mean Green are scoring 32.3 points per game (61st in college football) and conceding 25.3 per game (sixth-worst).

North Texas is accumulating 305.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (26th in the country), and conceding 124.7 per game (16th-best).

The Mean Green are gaining 169.7 rushing yards per game in their past three games (95th in college football), and conceding 272.7 per game (-124-worst).

The Mean Green have covered the spread in their last three contests, and went 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, North Texas has not gone over the total once.

North Texas Betting Records & Stats

North Texas is 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Mean Green have won their only game this season when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

North Texas games have gone over the point total in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season, North Texas has been the underdog four times and won one of those games.

North Texas is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +230 or more on the moneyline.

North Texas Stats Leaders

Chandler Rogers has recored 1,762 passing yards, or 251.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 64.7% of his passes and has tossed 14 touchdowns with one interception. He's also chipped in on the ground with 21.9 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner three times.

Ayo Adeyi is his team's leading rusher with 71 carries for 507 yards, or 72.4 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Oscar Adaway III has taken 59 carries and totaled 260 yards with three touchdowns.

Jay Maclin's 658 receiving yards (94 yards per game) are a team high. He has 33 receptions on 55 targets with nine touchdowns.

Roderic Burns has put together a 330-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 31 passes on 45 targets.

Damon Ward Jr. has racked up 250 reciving yards (35.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Mazin Richards has racked up two sacks to pace the team, while also picking up four TFL and 25 tackles.

Jordan Brown, North Texas' leading tackler, has 52 tackles, one TFL, and 0.5 sacks this year.

Phillip Hill has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 21 tackles and three passes defended to his name.

