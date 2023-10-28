The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) meet a fellow Big Ten foe when they visit the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Camp Randall Stadium.

On defense, Ohio State has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best by surrendering only 260.1 yards per game. The offense ranks 38th (431.9 yards per game). With 395.9 total yards per game on offense, Wisconsin ranks 65th in the FBS in 2023. On defense, it ranks 40th, allowing 333.4 total yards per game.

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Madison, Wisconsin Venue: Camp Randall Stadium

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin Key Statistics

Ohio State Wisconsin 431.9 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.9 (84th) 260.1 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 333.4 (32nd) 127 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.1 (37th) 304.9 (14th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 216.7 (83rd) 6 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 11 (80th) 7 (106th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (62nd)

Ohio State Stats Leaders

Kyle McCord has 1,937 passing yards for Ohio State, completing 63.9% of his passes and throwing 12 touchdowns and one interception this season.

TreVeyon Henderson has 295 rushing yards on 44 carries with five touchdowns.

DeaMonte Trayanum has piled up 257 yards on 60 attempts, scoring three times.

Marvin Harrison Jr.'s team-leading 766 yards as a receiver have come on 42 catches (out of 74 targets) with six touchdowns.

Cade Stover has caught 27 passes for 429 yards (61.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Emeka Egbuka has a total of 303 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 22 passes and scoring three touchdowns.

Wisconsin Stats Leaders

Tanner Mordecai has 1,128 passing yards, or 161.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.7% of his passes and has recorded three touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 23 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner four times.

Braelon Allen has rushed 120 times for 704 yards, with eight touchdowns.

Chez Mellusi has compiled 306 yards on 51 carries with four touchdowns.

Will Pauling has totaled 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 398 (56.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 53 times and has one touchdown.

Chimere Dike has caught 16 passes and compiled 282 receiving yards (40.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Bryson Green's 17 catches (on 38 targets) have netted him 218 yards (31.1 ypg).

