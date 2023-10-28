The No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) and Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) will face each other in a clash of Big Ten opponents at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. We list the odds and best bets for you below.

When and Where is Ohio State vs. Wisconsin?

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: NBC

Madison, Wisconsin

Camp Randall Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Ohio State 29, Wisconsin 15

Ohio State 29, Wisconsin 15 Ohio State has won all six of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

The Buckeyes have played in four games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -650 or shorter and won each of them.

Wisconsin will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Badgers have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +475 moneyline set for this game.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Buckeyes have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Wisconsin (+14.5)



Wisconsin (+14.5) Against the spread, Ohio State is 4-2-1 this season.

So far in 2023, the Buckeyes have been installed as favorites by a 14.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Against the spread, Wisconsin is 3-3-0 this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (46)



Under (46) Ohio State and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's total of 46 points three times this season.

In the Wisconsin's seven games this season, five have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 46.

The over/under for the game of 46 is 14.6 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ohio State (33.7 points per game) and Wisconsin (26.9 points per game).

Splits Tables

Ohio State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.1 56.3 55.8 Implied Total AVG 38.6 40.3 36.3 ATS Record 4-2-1 3-1-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 1-3-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 6-0 3-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Wisconsin

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51 51.2 50.8 Implied Total AVG 31.7 35.3 28 ATS Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-2-0 2-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-2 2-1 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

