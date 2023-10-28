The World Series continues on Saturday when the Texas Rangers play host to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rangers will look to build on their 1-0 lead when the game begins at 8:03 PM ET on FOX. Jordan Montgomery will start for the Rangers, while the Diamondbacks have not named their starter.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers vs. Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 233 total home runs.

Texas is third in baseball with a .452 slugging percentage.

The Rangers are second in the majors with a .263 batting average.

Texas has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.4 runs per game (881 total runs).

The Rangers are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in MLB.

The pitching staff for Texas has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Texas has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.29).

Pitchers for the Rangers combine for the 12th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.270).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Montgomery (10-11) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.20 ERA in 188 2/3 innings pitched, with 166 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the lefty tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings against the Houston Astros while allowing three hits.

Montgomery has 20 quality starts under his belt this year.

Montgomery will try to collect his 29th game of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.9 innings per appearance.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 32 outings this season.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/19/2023 Astros L 10-3 Home Andrew Heaney Jose Urquidy 10/20/2023 Astros L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Justin Verlander 10/22/2023 Astros W 9-2 Away Nathan Eovaldi Framber Valdez 10/23/2023 Astros W 11-4 Away Max Scherzer Cristian Javier 10/27/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-5 Home Nathan Eovaldi Zac Gallen 10/28/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Jordan Montgomery Merrill Kelly 10/30/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - Brandon Pfaadt 10/31/2023 Diamondbacks - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.