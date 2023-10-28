AAC foes match up when the No. 22 Tulane Green Wave (6-1) and the Rice Owls (4-3) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Rice Stadium.

Offensively, Tulane ranks 47th in the FBS with 30.7 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 28th in points allowed (341.6 points allowed per contest). From an offensive perspective, Rice is accumulating 34 points per game (31st-ranked). It ranks 84th in the FBS on defense (27.4 points surrendered per game).

In the article below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Rice vs. Tulane Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Rice Stadium

Rice vs. Tulane Key Statistics

Rice Tulane 412.3 (69th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.6 (81st) 383 (68th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 341.6 (35th) 92.4 (124th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.1 (50th) 319.9 (12th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 229.4 (66th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 8 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (13th)

Rice Stats Leaders

JT Daniels leads Rice with 2,173 yards on 155-of-243 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Dean Connors, has carried the ball 50 times for 300 yards (42.9 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 326 receiving yards (46.6 per game) on 26 catches with two receiving touchdowns.

Juma Otoviano has run for 171 yards across 47 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Luke McCaffrey's 613 receiving yards (87.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 36 catches on 65 targets with seven touchdowns.

Rawson MacNeill's 21 receptions (on 36 targets) have netted him 281 yards (40.1 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Tulane Stats Leaders

Michael Pratt has thrown for 1,121 yards, completing 70.8% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 191 yards (27.3 ypg) on 47 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Makhi Hughes, has carried the ball 118 times for 619 yards (88.4 per game), scoring five times.

Lawrence Keys III has hauled in 27 receptions for 494 yards (70.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Chris Brazzell II has hauled in 18 receptions totaling 332 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jha'Quan Jackson has racked up 19 grabs for 329 yards, an average of 47 yards per game. He's scored four times as a receiver this season.

