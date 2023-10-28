The SMU Mustangs (5-2) will play their AAC-rival, the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The Golden Hurricane will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 20.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 56.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. Tulsa matchup in this article.

SMU vs. Tulsa Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU

City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

SMU vs. Tulsa Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

SMU vs. Tulsa Betting Trends

SMU has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Mustangs have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

Tulsa has compiled a 3-3-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Golden Hurricane have been an underdog by 20.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

SMU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the AAC +200 Bet $100 to win $200

