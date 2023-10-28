The SMU Mustangs (5-2) host the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 in a matchup between AAC foes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Tulsa is a 20.5-point underdog. The over/under is 56.5 for the contest.

SMU ranks 34th in total offense this year (438.0 yards per game), but has been shining on defense, ranking 13th-best in the FBS with 438.0 yards allowed per game. Tulsa has not been getting things done on defense, ranking 24th-worst with 31.1 points allowed per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, putting up 23.7 points per contest (95th-ranked).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. Tulsa Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Gerald J. Ford Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

SMU vs Tulsa Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline SMU -20.5 -115 -105 56.5 -115 -105 -2000 +1000

Looking to place a bet on SMU vs. Tulsa? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

SMU Recent Performance

From a defensive perspective, the Mustangs have been top-25 over the last three games with 250.7 total yards allowed per game (12th-best). They haven't fared as well on offense, with 420.0 total yards per game (-28-worst).

On top of a top-25 scoring offense over the last three contests (12th-best with 40.0 points per game), the Mustangs also have a top-25 scoring defense (fourth-best with 8.7 points allowed per game) over that time frame.

With an average of 256.3 passing yards per game on offense and 154.7 passing yards allowed on defense over the last three contests, SMU ranks 80th and 31st, respectively, during that time frame.

Over the Mustangs' last three games, they rank 101st in rushing offense (163.7 rushing yards per game) and 34th in rushing defense (96.0 rushing yards per game surrendered).

The Mustangs have two wins against the spread and are 3-0 overall over their last three games.

In its past three games, SMU has not gone over the total.

Week 9 AAC Betting Trends

SMU Betting Records & Stats

SMU's ATS record is 3-3-0 this season.

The Mustangs have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

None of SMU's six games with a set total this season have hit the over.

SMU has been favored on the moneyline a total of four times this season, and they've won all of those games.

SMU has played as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Mustangs have an implied win probability of 95.2%.

Bet on SMU to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 1,767 yards passing for SMU, completing 58.1% of his passes and recording 16 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 118 rushing yards (16.9 ypg) on 40 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaylan Knighton has 422 rushing yards on 77 carries with three touchdowns.

LJ Johnson Jr. has been handed the ball 35 times this year and racked up 209 yards (29.9 per game) with one touchdown.

Jake Bailey's 294 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 33 times and has registered 26 catches.

Jordan Kerley has hauled in 14 receptions totaling 270 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jordan Hudson's 17 grabs are good enough for 260 yards and four touchdowns.

Nelson Paul paces the team with 3.0 sacks, and also has 4.0 TFL and 14 tackles.

Isaiah Nwokobia is the team's top-tackler this year. He's amassed 32 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and one sack.

Kori Roberson has picked off a team-high one pass. He also has 14 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.