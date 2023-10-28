The Central Arkansas Bears (5-2) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Tarleton State Texans (5-3) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at First Security Field at Estes Stadium in a UAC showdown.

Central Arkansas has the 32nd-ranked defense this season (314.1 yards allowed per game), and has been better on offense, ranking seventh-best with a tally of 455.3 yards per game. Tarleton State's defense ranks 50th in the FCS with 25 points surrendered per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 25th-best by putting up 31.4 points per contest.

Tarleton State vs. Central Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Conway, Arkansas

Conway, Arkansas Venue: First Security Field at Estes Stadium

Tarleton State vs. Central Arkansas Key Statistics

Tarleton State Central Arkansas 409.1 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 455.3 (13th) 333.8 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.1 (31st) 196.9 (20th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 220.3 (11th) 212.3 (54th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 235 (32nd) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Tarleton State Stats Leaders

Victor Gabalis leads Tarleton State with 1,679 yards on 122-of-235 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions this season.

Kayvon Britten has carried the ball 118 times for 750 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Derrel Kelley III has rushed for 493 yards on 90 carries with four touchdowns.

Benjamin Omayebu's 373 receiving yards (46.6 yards per game) lead the team. He has 45 receptions on 44 targets with one touchdown.

Darius Cooper has racked up 352 receiving yards (44 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 19 receptions.

Keylan Johnson's 11 catches (on 16 targets) have netted him 313 yards (39.1 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Central Arkansas Stats Leaders

Will McElvain has 1,592 yards passing for Central Arkansas, completing 65.2% of his passes and collecting 15 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Shunderrick Powell has 878 rushing yards on 103 carries with six touchdowns. He's also tacked on 18 catches for 107 yards (15.3 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Darius Hale has been handed the ball 53 times this year and racked up 301 yards (43 per game) with three touchdowns.

Myles Butler's leads his squad with 357 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 24 receptions (out of 25 targets) and scored six touchdowns.

Jarrod Barnes has caught 29 passes for 352 yards (50.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Kylin James has compiled 27 grabs for 262 yards, an average of 37.4 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

