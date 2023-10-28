The Southern Jaguars (4-3) and the Texas Southern Tigers (2-5) play on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium in a battle of SWAC foes.

Defensively, Southern has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best by surrendering just 16.1 points per game. The offense ranks 72nd (23.3 points per game). Texas Southern ranks 57th in points per game (24.9), but it has been worse on the defensive side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst in the FCS with 38.7 points allowed per contest.

See more coverage below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Texas Southern vs. Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Texas Southern vs. Southern Key Statistics

Texas Southern Southern 348.4 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 303 (100th) 390.1 (87th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 195.7 (1st) 177.1 (31st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.6 (99th) 171.3 (96th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 192.4 (74th) 4 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Texas Southern Stats Leaders

Jace Wilson has racked up 846 yards on 52.8% passing while recording seven touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 77 yards with one score.

LaDarius Owens has run the ball 98 times for 695 yards, with five touchdowns.

Jacorey Howard has run for 239 yards across 48 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Jyrin Johnson has hauled in 292 receiving yards on 29 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Quaydarius Davis has put together a 236-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 20 passes on 22 targets.

Trenton Leary's 10 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 138 yards and one touchdown.

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has 1,268 passing yards for Southern, completing 61.4% of his passes and throwing nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season.

Gary Quarles has 359 rushing yards on 78 carries with three touchdowns.

Kendric Rhymes has been handed the ball 52 times this year and racked up 271 yards (38.7 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also helped out in the pass game with 11 grabs for 123 yards and two touchdowns.

Chandler Whitfield's team-leading 245 yards as a receiver have come on 15 receptions (out of 12 targets) with two touchdowns.

August Pitre III has put up a 164-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in nine passes on eight targets.

Colbey Washington's 12 catches have yielded 151 yards.

Rep your team with officially licensed Southern or Texas Southern gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.