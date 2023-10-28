In the matchup between the UTSA Roadrunners and East Carolina Pirates on Saturday, October 28 at 3:30 PM, our computer model expects the Roadrunners to come away with the victory. Looking for projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

UTSA vs. East Carolina Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction East Carolina (+18.5) Toss Up (47.5) UTSA 32, East Carolina 16

UTSA Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Roadrunners a 91.7% chance to win.

The Roadrunners are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

UTSA has had two games (out of seven) hit the over this year.

The average total for UTSA games this season has been 58.4, 10.9 points higher than the total for this game.

East Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 12.9% chance of a victory for the Pirates.

The Pirates is 2-5-0 against the spread this year.

When it has played as at least 18.5-point underdogs this year, East Carolina is 1-0 against the spread.

Out of thePirates' seven games with a set total, two have hit the over (28.6%).

The average over/under for East Carolina games this season is 0.1 fewer points than the point total of 47.5 for this outing.

Roadrunners vs. Pirates 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UTSA 29 25.1 30 23.3 28.3 26.5 East Carolina 17.4 24.1 18.5 18 16 32.3

