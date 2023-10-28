The UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) host an AAC clash against the East Carolina Pirates (1-6) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Alamodome.

UTSA is averaging 394.3 yards per game on offense this year (68th in the FBS), and is surrendering 371.1 yards per game (66th) on the other side of the ball. East Carolina's offense has been bottom-25 this season, posting 17.4 points per game, which ranks eighth-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 59th with 24.1 points ceded per contest.

See more information below, including how to watch this matchup on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UTSA vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas Venue: Alamodome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

UTSA vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

UTSA East Carolina 394.3 (86th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 274 (132nd) 371.1 (55th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 329.3 (25th) 155.9 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 113 (113th) 238.4 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 161 (119th) 12 (89th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (63rd) 8 (93rd) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (51st)

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has compiled 1,193 yards (170.4 ypg) on 114-of-171 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 94 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Kevorian Barnes has racked up 469 yards on 104 carries while finding the end zone four times as a runner.

This season, Robert Henry has carried the ball 53 times for 359 yards (51.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus' 496 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 70 times and has collected 51 receptions and six touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 349 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Devin McCuin has compiled 23 catches for 326 yards, an average of 46.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn has 718 passing yards, or 102.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 50.3% of his passes and has thrown two touchdowns with six interceptions.

Rahjai Harris is his team's leading rusher with 76 carries for 249 yards, or 35.6 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Mason Garcia has rushed for 227 yards on 50 carries with two touchdowns.

Chase Sowell has hauled in 295 receiving yards on 25 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

Jaylen Johnson has put up a 236-yard season so far. He's caught 25 passes on 48 targets.

Jsi Hatfield has racked up 219 reciving yards (31.3 ypg) this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed UTSA or East Carolina gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.