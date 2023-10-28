UTSA vs. East Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) will face off against their AAC-rival, the East Carolina Pirates (1-6) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at the Alamodome. The Pirates will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 18.5-point underdogs. The over/under for the outing is 47 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UTSA vs. East Carolina matchup.
UTSA vs. East Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: San Antonio, Texas
- Venue: Alamodome
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
UTSA vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UTSA Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UTSA (-18.5)
|47
|-1100
|+675
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UTSA (-18.5)
|46.5
|-1200
|+720
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 9 Odds
- UNLV vs Fresno State
- Syracuse vs Virginia Tech
- Colorado vs UCLA
- Georgia State vs Georgia Southern
- BYU vs Texas
- Duke vs Louisville
- Oregon State vs Arizona
- Pittsburgh vs Notre Dame
- Tennessee vs Kentucky
- Florida State vs Wake Forest
- Houston vs Kansas State
- Georgia vs Florida
- South Carolina vs Texas A&M
- Ohio State vs Wisconsin
- Cincinnati vs Oklahoma State
- Washington vs Stanford
- Oklahoma vs Kansas
- Indiana vs Penn State
- Oregon vs Utah
- Tulane vs Rice
- Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte
- Purdue vs Nebraska
- West Virginia vs UCF
UTSA vs. East Carolina Betting Trends
- UTSA has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
- East Carolina has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.
- The Pirates have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
UTSA 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+550
|Bet $100 to win $550
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.