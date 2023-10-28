With the college football season heading into Week 9, the schedule includes four games that feature teams from the OVC. To ensure you catch all of the action, check out the column below for info on how to watch.

OVC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at Robert Morris Colonials 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) UT Martin Skyhawks at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 1:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Lindenwood Lions at Tennessee State Tigers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at Nicholls State Colonels 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 28 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

