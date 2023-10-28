SEC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9
SEC teams are in action for five games in Week 9 of the 2023 college football season. A couple of the best bets available for parlay options or standalone wagers, according to our computer model, include picking Florida +14.5 against Georgia as a spread bet and wagering on the over/under in the Mississippi State vs. Auburn matchup.
Best Week 9 SEC Spread Bets
Pick: Florida +14.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Georgia by 6.9 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: CBS (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Ole Miss -24.5 vs. Vanderbilt
- Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 31.5 points
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Tennessee -3.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 8.8 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 9 SEC Total Bets
Over 41.5 - Mississippi State vs. Auburn
- Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at Auburn Tigers
- Projected Total: 50.8 points
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: SEC Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 51.5 - Tennessee vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Total: 54.4 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Over 51.5 - South Carolina vs. Texas A&M
- Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks at Texas A&M Aggies
- Projected Total: 54.4 points
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Week 9 SEC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Alabama
|7-1 (5-0 SEC)
|30.6 / 16.5
|366.6 / 306.4
|Georgia
|7-0 (4-0 SEC)
|40.1 / 14.0
|510.0 / 262.6
|LSU
|6-2 (4-1 SEC)
|47.4 / 26.5
|553.0 / 395.0
|Missouri
|7-1 (3-1 SEC)
|33.9 / 23.3
|441.8 / 338.0
|Florida
|5-2 (3-1 SEC)
|29.1 / 20.0
|421.7 / 311.7
|Ole Miss
|6-1 (3-1 SEC)
|39.7 / 23.4
|480.1 / 372.1
|Kentucky
|5-2 (2-2 SEC)
|31.3 / 23.6
|352.3 / 346.6
|Tennessee
|5-2 (2-2 SEC)
|31.6 / 19.4
|438.1 / 310.9
|Texas A&M
|4-3 (2-2 SEC)
|32.3 / 19.9
|400.0 / 277.9
|Mississippi State
|4-3 (1-3 SEC)
|26.9 / 25.7
|351.1 / 367.3
|South Carolina
|2-5 (1-4 SEC)
|26.6 / 31.7
|392.4 / 446.6
|Vanderbilt
|2-6 (0-4 SEC)
|27.8 / 34.4
|348.5 / 437.5
|Auburn
|3-4 (0-4 SEC)
|26.7 / 23.9
|337.0 / 372.4
|Arkansas
|2-6 (0-5 SEC)
|26.5 / 22.9
|305.9 / 333.0
