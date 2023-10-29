Alperen Sengun and his Houston Rockets teammates take on the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Sengun put up 25 points, 14 rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 126-122 loss against the Spurs.

Now let's break down Sengun's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Alperen Sengun Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-125)

Over 15.5 (-125) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-118)

Over 10.5 (-118) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were ranked 21st in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 117.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Warriors allowed 43.3 rebounds per contest last year, 15th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Warriors were 15th in the league defensively last season, allowing 25.7 per game.

The Warriors were the 23rd-ranked team in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 12.9 makes per game.

Alperen Sengun vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 24 5 9 8 1 0 0 12/3/2022 20 12 4 1 0 1 0 11/20/2022 23 4 7 3 0 0 1

