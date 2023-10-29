When CeeDee Lamb hits the gridiron for the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams (on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Lamb will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown against the Rams?

Odds to score a TD this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a TD)

Lamb's 475 receiving yards is the best mark on the Cowboys. He has been targeted 42 times, and has 34 catches plus one touchdown (79.2 yards per game).

Lamb has had a touchdown catch in one of six games this season. He had only one TD in that game.

CeeDee Lamb Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0

Rep CeeDee Lamb with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.