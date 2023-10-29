CeeDee Lamb vs. Ahkello Witherspoon: Week 8 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 8 action at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb will face the Los Angeles Rams defense and Ahkello Witherspoon. See below for more stats and analysis on this matchup for the Dallas pass catchers against the Rams' pass defense.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
Cowboys vs. Rams Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: AT&T Stadium
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Rams
|55.6
|9.3
|24
|78
|10.66
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
CeeDee Lamb vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Insights
CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense
- CeeDee Lamb has hauled in 34 catches for 475 yards (79.2 yards per game) to lead the team this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.
- In terms of the passing game, Dallas is averaging the ninth-fewest yards in the league, at 210.2 (1,261 total passing yards).
- The Cowboys are 12th in the league in points scored per game, at 25.7.
- Dallas has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 32.5 times per game, which is 10th in the NFL.
- In the red zone, the Cowboys are passing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking fifth in the NFL with 36 total red-zone pass attempts (42.9% red-zone pass rate).
Ahkello Witherspoon & the Rams' Defense
- Ahkello Witherspoon has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 16 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended to his name.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Los Angeles has ceded 1,463 total passing yards (15th in NFL) and rank 14th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.4).
- So far this season, the Rams have surrendered 141 points, ranking 17th in the league with 20.1 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they rank 19th in the NFL with 2,282 total yards allowed (326 per contest).
- Los Angeles has allowed over 100 receiving yards to four players this season.
- The Rams have given up a touchdown pass to four players this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
CeeDee Lamb vs. Ahkello Witherspoon Advanced Stats
|CeeDee Lamb
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|Rec. Targets
|42
|37
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|34
|4
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|14
|15
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|475
|16
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|79.2
|2.3
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|176
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|5
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|1
|2
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.