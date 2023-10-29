The Dallas Cowboys (4-2) and the Los Angeles Rams (3-4) play at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, October 29, 2023.

The betting trends and insights for the Cowboys and Rams can be found below before they meet on Sunday.

Cowboys vs. Rams Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: AT&T Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Cowboys 6.5 45.5 -275 +220

Cowboys vs. Rams Betting Records & Stats

Dallas Cowboys

The average point total in Dallas' outings this year is 44.2, 1.3 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cowboys have gone 4-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have been moneyline favorites five times this year. They've gone 4-1.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -275 or shorter, Dallas has gone 2-1 (66.7%).

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams and their opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points twice this season.

The average over/under for Los Angeles' outings this season is 46.1, 0.6 more points than this game's total.

The Rams have covered the spread three times over seven games with a set spread.

This season, the Rams have won one out of the four games in which they've been the underdog.

Los Angeles has played as an underdog of +220 or more once this season and lost that game.

Cowboys vs. Rams Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Cowboys 25.7 12 16.7 2 44.2 1 6 Rams 22.1 11 20.1 17 46.1 2 7

Cowboys vs. Rams Betting Insights & Trends

Cowboys

Dallas has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

In its past three games, Dallas has gone over the total once.

The Cowboys have scored 54 more points than their opponents this season (9.0 per game), and the Rams have scored only 14 more points than their opponents (2.0 per game).

Rams

Los Angeles has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three contests.

None of the Rams' past three contests have hit the over.

The Cowboys have 54 more points than their opponents this season (9.0 per game), and the Rams have scored just 14 more points than their opponents (2.0 per game).

Cowboys Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.2 40.8 45.9 Implied Team Total AVG 25.2 24.5 25.5 ATS Record 4-2-0 2-0-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 3-3-0 1-1-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 2-0 2-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Rams Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.1 47.0 45.0 Implied Team Total AVG 25.3 26.3 24.0 ATS Record 3-2-2 1-2-1 2-0-1 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 1-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-3 0-2 1-1

