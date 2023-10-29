Will Dak Prescott Score a Touchdown Against the Rams in Week 8?
Should you bet on Dak Prescott scoring a touchdown in the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming Week 8 matchup versus the Los Angeles Rams, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Dak Prescott score a touchdown against the Rams?
Odds to score a TD this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a TD)
- Prescott has 85 yards on 19 carries (14.2 ypg) this season, with one rushing touchdown.
- Prescott has one rushing TD in six games.
Dak Prescott Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|13
|24
|143
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|31
|38
|255
|2
|0
|6
|14
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|25
|40
|249
|1
|1
|3
|24
|0
|Week 4
|Patriots
|28
|34
|261
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 5
|@49ers
|14
|24
|153
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 6
|@Chargers
|21
|30
|272
|1
|0
|7
|40
|1
