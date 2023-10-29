Dillon Brooks plus his Houston Rockets teammates face off versus the Golden State Warriors at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent time out, a 126-122 loss to the Spurs, Brooks tallied 17 points.

In this piece we'll examine Brooks' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dillon Brooks Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (+100)

Over 11.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+118)

Over 3.5 (+118) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+126)

Over 2.5 (+126) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-108)

Looking to bet on one or more of Brooks's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Warriors gave up 117.1 points per contest last season, 21st in the league.

Giving up 43.3 rebounds per game last year, the Warriors were 15th in the league in that category.

The Warriors allowed 25.7 assists per game last season (15th in the NBA).

On defense, the Warriors gave up 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Dillon Brooks vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/18/2023 29 18 3 3 4 0 0 3/9/2023 34 14 4 6 1 1 1 1/25/2023 31 10 4 3 2 0 1 12/25/2022 30 13 3 1 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.