The Houston Rockets, with Jabari Smith Jr., face off versus the Golden State Warriors at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last appearance, a 126-122 loss to the Spurs, Smith totaled 13 points and nine rebounds.

With prop bets available for Smith, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Jabari Smith Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-104)

Over 13.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-128)

Over 7.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-106)

Warriors 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Warriors were 21st in the NBA last season, giving up 117.1 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Warriors were 15th in the NBA last season, allowing 43.3 per game.

Conceding an average of 25.7 assists last year, the Warriors were the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Warriors were the 23rd-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 12.9 makes per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 39 17 11 2 1 1 1 2/24/2023 34 13 9 1 1 0 0 12/3/2022 23 6 5 0 0 0 0 11/20/2022 32 22 7 1 3 0 0

