On Sunday, October 29, 2023, the Houston Rockets (0-1) play the Golden State Warriors (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Information

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet's numbers last season were 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game. He also drained 39.3% of his shots from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.0 triples (seventh in league).

Per game, Alperen Sengun posted 14.8 points, 9.0 boards and 3.9 assists. He also delivered 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Green's stats last season included 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He made 41.6% of his shots from the field and 33.8% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.5 treys.

Jabari Smith Jr. averaged 12.8 points, 7.2 boards and 1.3 assists. He sank 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Dillon Brooks recorded 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists per game, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Warriors Players to Watch

Stephen Curry averaged 29.4 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists last season, shooting 49.3% from the field and 42.7% from beyond the arc (sixth in NBA), with 4.9 made treys per game.

Klay Thompson averaged 21.9 points, 2.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Chris Paul posted 13.9 points last season, plus 8.9 assists and 4.3 boards.

Kevon Looney posted 7.0 points, 2.5 assists and 9.3 boards.

Jonathan Kuminga's numbers last season were 9.9 points, 3.4 boards and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 52.5% from the field.

Rockets vs. Warriors Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rockets Warriors 110.7 Points Avg. 118.9 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 117.1 45.7% Field Goal % 47.9% 32.7% Three Point % 38.5%

