The Golden State Warriors (1-1) face the Houston Rockets (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA. The point total is 226.5 in the matchup.

Rockets vs. Warriors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -4.5 226.5

Rockets Betting Records & Stats

Houston and its opponents combined to score more than 226.5 points in 45 of 82 games last season.

Last season, Rockets games resulted in an average scoring total of 229.3, which is 2.8 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Rockets went 34-48-0 ATS last season.

Last season, Houston was the underdog 75 times and won 17, or 22.7%, of those games.

The Rockets were 13-50 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +155 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of a victory for Houston.

Against the spread, the Rockets performed better at home (19-22-0) than away (15-26-0) last season.

Houston's games went above the over/under 43.9% of the time at home (18 of 41) last season, and 53.7% of the time on the road (22 of 41).

The Rockets put up 110.7 points per game last season, 6.4 fewer points than the 117.1 the Warriors conceded.

Houston put together a 14-5 ATS record and were 11-8 overall when scoring more than 117.1 points.

Rockets vs. Warriors Point Insights (Last Season)

Rockets Warriors 110.7 Points Scored (PG) 118.9 28 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 14-5 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 29-17 11-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 34-12 118.6 Points Allowed (PG) 117.1 28 NBA Rank (PAPG) 21 25-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 20-3 18-24 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-2

