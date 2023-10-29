The Houston Rockets (0-2) have four players on the injury report for their matchup with the Golden State Warriors (1-1) at Toyota Center on Sunday, October 29 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Houston Rockets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Victor Oladipo SG Out Knee Tari Eason SF Out Leg Nate Hinton SG Questionable Ankle Jock Landale C Out Concussion Protocol 3.0 0.0 2.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Warriors Injuries: Jonathan Kuminga: Questionable (Foot), Draymond Green: Questionable (Ankle), Stephen Curry: Questionable (Foot)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA

Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rockets vs. Warriors Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -4.5 226.5

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.