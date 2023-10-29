How to Watch the Rockets vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 29
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (1-1) face the Houston Rockets (0-2) on October 29, 2023. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA.
Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Rockets vs Warriors Additional Info
Rockets Stats Insights
- The Rockets shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors averaged.
- Last season, Houston had a 13-17 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Rockets were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Warriors finished 14th.
- The Rockets scored an average of 110.7 points per game last year, 6.4 fewer points than the 117.1 the Warriors allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 117.1 points last season, Houston went 11-8.
Rockets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Rockets put up 110.8 points per game last season, 0.1 more than they averaged on the road (110.7).
- The Rockets conceded fewer points at home (115.1 per game) than away (122) last season.
- Beyond the arc, the Rockets knocked down fewer triples on the road (10.4 per game) than at home (10.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.5%) than at home (32.8%) as well.
Rockets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Victor Oladipo
|Out
|Knee
|Tari Eason
|Out
|Leg
|Nate Hinton
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Jock Landale
|Out
|Concussion Protocol
