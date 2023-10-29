The Golden State Warriors (1-1) face the Houston Rockets (0-2) on October 29, 2023. The matchup airs on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Space City Home Network

Rockets vs Warriors Additional Info

Rockets Stats Insights

The Rockets shot at a 45.7% rate from the field last season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Warriors averaged.

Last season, Houston had a 13-17 record in games the team collectively shot better than 46.9% from the field.

The Rockets were the top offensive rebounding team in the NBA, and the Warriors finished 14th.

The Rockets scored an average of 110.7 points per game last year, 6.4 fewer points than the 117.1 the Warriors allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 117.1 points last season, Houston went 11-8.

Rockets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Rockets put up 110.8 points per game last season, 0.1 more than they averaged on the road (110.7).

The Rockets conceded fewer points at home (115.1 per game) than away (122) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Rockets knocked down fewer triples on the road (10.4 per game) than at home (10.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (32.5%) than at home (32.8%) as well.

Rockets Injuries