The Golden State Warriors (1-1) face the Houston Rockets (0-2) as 4.5-point favorites on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA.

Rockets vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and NBCS-BA

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Houston, Texas

Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Warriors 124 - Rockets 100

Spread & Total Prediction for Rockets vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Warriors (- 4.5)

Warriors (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Warriors (-24.5)

Warriors (-24.5) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 224.5

Rockets Performance Insights

When it comes to points, the Rockets were outplayed at both ends of the court last year, as they ranked third-worst in the league in points scored (110.7 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (118.6 per contest).

When it comes to rebounding, everything was clicking for Houston, who averaged 46.3 boards per game (fourth-best in NBA) and allowed 41.5 rebounds per contest (fourth-best).

The Rockets delivered only 22.4 dimes per contest, which ranked worst in the league.

Houston averaged 15.4 turnovers per game (second-worst in NBA), and forced 12.6 turnovers per game (22nd-ranked).

The Rockets struggled when it came to threes last season, ranking second-worst in the NBA in threes made per game (10.4) and worst in three-point percentage (32.7%).

