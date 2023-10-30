Corey Seager -- .244 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on October 30 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 3 of the World Series. The series is all tied up 1-1.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

Stadium: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

TV Channel: FOX

Corey Seager At The Plate

Seager leads Texas with 156 hits and an OBP of .390 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Seager has picked up a hit in 102 of 133 games this year, with multiple hits 49 times.

Looking at the 133 games he has played this year, he's homered in 35 of them (26.3%), and in 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Seager has driven in a run in 61 games this year (45.9%), including 24 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 54.1% of his games this season (72 of 133), he has scored, and in 27 of those games (20.3%) he has scored more than once.

Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 55 .337 AVG .316 .406 OBP .372 .707 SLG .531 46 XBH 29 23 HR 10 56 RBI 40 43/28 K/BB 45/21 1 SB 1

