Evan Carter vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Evan Carter -- with an on-base percentage of .317 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound, on October 30 at 8:03 PM ET. The teams are all knotted up 1-1 ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Evan Carter Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Evan Carter At The Plate
- Carter is batting .306 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Carter will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .300 in his last outings.
- Carter has gotten a hit in 27 of 36 games this season (75.0%), including six multi-hit games (16.7%).
- Looking at the 36 games he has played this year, he's homered in six of them (16.7%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 11 games this year (30.6%), Carter has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (16.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 20 games this year (55.6%), including multiple runs in four games.
Evan Carter Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|14
|.333
|AVG
|.289
|.414
|OBP
|.413
|.875
|SLG
|.500
|6
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|4
|8/4
|K/BB
|16/8
|2
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 197 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went four innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, allowing two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed a 5.72 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .282 to opposing batters.
