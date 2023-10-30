When the Dallas Stars square off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, will Joe Pavelski light the lamp? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Joe Pavelski score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pavelski stats and insights

In three of six games this season, Pavelski has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.

He has a 21.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Blue Jackets are giving up 25 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 16th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 11 hits and 19.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSWX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.