Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks match up versus the Memphis Grizzlies at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Last time out, which was on October 27, Irving produced 17 points, seven rebounds and six assists in a 125-120 win against the Nets.

In this piece we'll examine Irving's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Kyrie Irving Prop Bets vs. the Grizzlies

Points Prop: Over 25.5 (-111)

Over 25.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Over 4.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Over 5.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (-172)

Grizzlies 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Grizzlies gave up 113 points per contest last year, 11th in the league.

Conceding 44.4 rebounds per contest last year, the Grizzlies were 21st in the league in that category.

Looking at assists, the Grizzlies gave up 26.4 per game last year, ranking them 26th in the NBA.

The Grizzlies gave up 13 made 3-pointers per contest last season, 25th in the NBA in that category.

Kyrie Irving vs. the Grizzlies

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/20/2023 33 28 4 0 2 2 1 11/20/2022 26 14 5 0 2 1 1 10/24/2022 39 37 8 5 2 2 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.