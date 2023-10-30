The Memphis Grizzlies (0-3) aim to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Dallas Mavericks (2-0) on October 30, 2023 at FedExForum. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSW.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Grizzlies and Mavericks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Mavericks vs. Grizzlies Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Mavericks vs Grizzlies Additional Info

Mavericks Stats Insights

Last season, the Mavericks had a 47.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.2% higher than the 45.3% of shots the Grizzlies' opponents knocked down.

Dallas went 29-25 when it shot better than 45.3% from the field.

The Mavericks were the 30th-ranked rebounding team in the NBA. The Grizzlies ranked second.

Last year, the Mavericks recorded only 1.2 more points per game (114.2) than the Grizzlies allowed (113).

Dallas had a 26-15 record last season when scoring more than 113 points.

Mavericks Home & Away Comparison

The Mavericks put up 115.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 113.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 2.3 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Dallas ceded 112.7 points per game in home games. Away from home, it allowed 115.6.

The Mavericks made 14.9 treys per game with a 36.5% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.6 fewer threes and 1.1% points worse than they averaged when playing on the road (15.5, 37.6%).

Mavericks Injuries