Nate Lowe vs. Diamondbacks Preview, Player Prop Bets - World Series Game 3
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
On Monday, Nate Lowe (batting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 3 of the World Series. The series is all tied up 1-1.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 94th in slugging.
- Lowe has gotten a hit in 124 of 175 games this year (70.9%), with multiple hits on 43 occasions (24.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 20 games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 62 games this year (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- In 74 of 175 games this season, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks' 4.48 team ERA ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (197 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 19th of the season. He is 3-9 with a 5.72 ERA and 94 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he went four innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.72, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.