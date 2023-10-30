On Monday, Nate Lowe (batting .211 in his past 10 games) and the Texas Rangers face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 3 of the World Series. The series is all tied up 1-1.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Diamondbacks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 64th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 94th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 124 of 175 games this year (70.9%), with multiple hits on 43 occasions (24.6%).

He has hit a home run in 20 games this season (11.4%), leaving the park in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 62 games this year (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 12.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 74 of 175 games this season, he has scored, and 18 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Rangers Players vs the Diamondbacks

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings